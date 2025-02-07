Promising 5G Stocks To Watch Today – February 06th

QUALCOMM, Super Micro Computer, Monolithic Power Systems, Cisco Systems, and Fortinet are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, deployment, and implementation of 5G technology and networks. These companies may include telecommunications providers, network equipment manufacturers, semiconductor companies, and other technology firms that stand to benefit from the expansion and adoption of 5G technology. Investors may target these stocks for potential growth and profit opportunities stemming from the widespread rollout of 5G infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $8.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,801,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.02. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $143.63 and a one year high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.38. 40,952,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,828,582. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

MPWR stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $652.01. 527,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,620. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $613.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $756.52. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $546.71 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.30. 3,580,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,134,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $248.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.25. 1,972,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $105.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07.

