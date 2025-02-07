Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Announces Earnings Results

Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pressure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.

Pressure Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PRES opened at GBX 34.67 ($0.43) on Friday. Pressure Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 24 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 43.90 ($0.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.15. The company has a market capitalization of £13.41 million, a PE ratio of -3,466.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Pressure Technologies Company Profile

Headquartered in Sheffield, United Kingdom, the Pressure Technologies Group is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-integrity, safety-critical components and systems serving global supply chains in oil and gas, defence, industrial gases and hydrogen energy markets. The Group has two divisions, Chesterfield Special Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

