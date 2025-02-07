Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,256 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 5th Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 157,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,199.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 620,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 611,509 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.