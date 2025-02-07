Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $111.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.20. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $112.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

