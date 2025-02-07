PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend by an average of 63.7% annually over the last three years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 155.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 172,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.66 and a beta of 1.17. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. Research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

