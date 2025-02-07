Post (NYSE:POST) Posts Earnings Results

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24, Zacks reports. Post had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

NYSE POST traded up $6.02 on Friday, hitting $111.88. 409,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,021. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.65. Post has a 52-week low of $99.62 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Post from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $120,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,409.80. The trade was a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,491.14. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,051 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

