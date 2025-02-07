Pinterest’s (PINS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Pinterest from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $6.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,502,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,276,909. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Pinterest has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $365,586.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,105.22. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $118,733.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,491.84. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,157 shares of company stock valued at $589,131. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 91.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8,261.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

