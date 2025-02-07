Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Generate Investment Management Ltd

Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,135 shares during the quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Pinterest worth $11,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 91.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 8,261.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 44.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $34,189.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,295.28. The trade was a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $118,733.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,491.84. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,157 shares of company stock worth $589,131. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $33.60 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.21%. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

View Our Latest Report on PINS

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.