Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $21,240.00 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP David Linetsky sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $21,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,786,504.50. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $14,840.00.

On Monday, January 27th, David Linetsky sold 11,685 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $321,103.80.

On Wednesday, December 18th, David Linetsky sold 24 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $609.12.

On Monday, December 16th, David Linetsky sold 35 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $870.80.

On Wednesday, December 11th, David Linetsky sold 11,853 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $294,547.05.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 251,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Phreesia by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Phreesia by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

