PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 87.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 102,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 121,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

