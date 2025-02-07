PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lessened by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $44,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day moving average is $164.39.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

