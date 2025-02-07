PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 293,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,016,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in PepsiCo by 113.7% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 236,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.35 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.39.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.94%.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

