PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

PEP opened at $145.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $199.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.