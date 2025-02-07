Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Up 3.3% – Time to Buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $115.47 and last traded at $114.94. Approximately 63,243,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 80,349,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.28.

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Argus cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

The company has a market cap of $258.22 billion, a PE ratio of 563.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. This represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $283,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,875,479.80. This trade represents a 41.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,656,687 shares of company stock worth $1,040,105,687. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

