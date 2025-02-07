O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 42.600-43.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 45.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4 billion-$17.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.6 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,320.94.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,333.72. 42,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,150. The firm has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,350.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,240.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,185.54.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 40.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

