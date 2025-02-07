O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,088.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,351.94.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $14.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,316.46. The stock had a trading volume of 188,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,672. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $947.49 and a 12-month high of $1,350.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,240.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,185.54. The company has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 40.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.