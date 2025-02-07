O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $1,535.00 at UBS Group

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,088.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,342.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,329.79. The company had a trading volume of 58,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,363. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,350.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,240.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,185.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 40.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after acquiring an additional 728,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,700,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,602,000 after purchasing an additional 503,720 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

