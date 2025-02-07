O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23, Zacks reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY 2025 guidance to 42.600-43.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,330.74 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $947.49 and a 1-year high of $1,350.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,238.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,184.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,310.65.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

