O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,310.65.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,330.74 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $947.49 and a 52-week high of $1,350.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,238.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,184.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.86 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

