Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 15% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) dropped 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 711,220,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 199,494,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Down 15.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

About Oracle Power

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

