Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 15% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) were down 15% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 795,392,188 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 202,611,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.02.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle Power
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.