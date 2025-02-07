Oppenheimer Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $85.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.89.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.34. 1,590,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,845. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 20.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,759,000 after buying an additional 1,294,670 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,390.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002,090 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 29.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,882,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,854,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,117,000 after purchasing an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

