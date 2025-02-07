Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.53, but opened at $30.83. Open Text shares last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 505,948 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 24.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. UBS Group began coverage on Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Amundi grew its holdings in Open Text by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 526,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 69,686 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 264,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 67,209 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 267,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 212,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $3,572,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

