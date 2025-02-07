Oakworth Capital Inc. Takes $57,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,137,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,127,802,000 after acquiring an additional 67,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,222,915,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 4.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,812,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,309,000 after purchasing an additional 316,652 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 3,908,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,337,000 after buying an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ross Stores by 64.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,862,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $581,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,922 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST opened at $145.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.53 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Citigroup downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

