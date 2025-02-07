Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 383.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

