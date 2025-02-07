Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $143,000 Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $310.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.82 and a twelve month high of $365.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

