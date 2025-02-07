Nutex Health Issues No Surprises Act (NSA) Arbitration Update Houston, February 5, 2025 – Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX) provided an update on its strategic participation in arbitration under the Independent Dispu

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Nutex Health’s 8K filing here.
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.
