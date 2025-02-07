Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 86.32%. Novo Nordisk A/S updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,235,082. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $78.17 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $393.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Novo Nordisk A/S
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- The Walt Disney Company: Don’t Miss This Chance for 75% Upside
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Why Amazon Could Be the Best Big Tech Investment of Q1
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Broadcom’s Bull Run: Time to Jump In?
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.