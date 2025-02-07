Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 86.32%. Novo Nordisk A/S updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,235,082. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $78.17 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $393.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

