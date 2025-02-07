Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Issues Earnings Results

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:NTTYY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,015. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

