Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Issues Earnings Results

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 8.56%.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Trading Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:NTTYY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,015. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile
