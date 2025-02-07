Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Newell Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.760 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.090–0.060 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Down 25.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. 25,961,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Newell Brands news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $240,666.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

