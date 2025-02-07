Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $150.51 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $110.95 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $294,381.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,054.21. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.87, for a total value of $196,132.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,944.47. This trade represents a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,693 shares of company stock valued at $32,718,279. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

