NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Announces Earnings Results

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. NeoVolta had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.84%.

NeoVolta Stock Performance

Shares of NEOV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. 271,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.75 million, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of -1.44. NeoVolta has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on NeoVolta from $4.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

