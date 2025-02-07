Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.86 and last traded at $33.78. 1,885,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,476,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.89 and a beta of 2.58.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

