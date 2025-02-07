NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 563124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,709,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,245,000 after buying an additional 1,031,057 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,135,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,339,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NatWest Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,564,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,001,000 after purchasing an additional 162,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,988,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 721,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

