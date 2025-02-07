National World (LON:NWOR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

National World Plc (LON:NWOR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29), with a volume of 538751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.28).

National World Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of £61.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2,300.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.97.

National World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National World Plc operates in the news publishing industry in the United Kingdom. It provides news and information services through a portfolio of multimedia publications and websites. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.