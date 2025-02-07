Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
Nathan’s Famous has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.
Nathan’s Famous Trading Down 1.5 %
NATH traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732. The firm has a market cap of $344.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.25. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
