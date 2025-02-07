Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Up 4% – What’s Next?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.80 and last traded at $34.91. Approximately 4,587,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,289,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 747.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 643,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,311,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $954,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

