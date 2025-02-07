Music Stocks To Watch Today – February 07th

Amazon.com, Apple, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are publicly traded companies that operate within the music industry, including record labels, music streaming platforms, concert promoters, and musical instrument manufacturers. Investors can buy and sell shares of these companies on stock exchanges to gain exposure to the music industry and potentially profit from its growth and success. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded down $9.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,671,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,856,879. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,567,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,352,004. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.70. 33,866,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,000,711. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.41. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The company has a market cap of $246.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

