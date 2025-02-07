Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target Lowered to $550.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $555.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.80.

Shares of MUSA opened at $491.74 on Friday. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $371.30 and a 52-week high of $561.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $509.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.16.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

