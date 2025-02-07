Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84), Zacks reports. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Monolithic Power Systems updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $45.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $706.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,293. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $613.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $756.52.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,066,400. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $857.83.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

