Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.72 and last traded at $58.61. 3,821,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,799,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.72.

The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

