Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Lowered to $339.00 at Barclays

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $372.00 to $339.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.67.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.92. The stock had a trading volume of 792,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,830. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $272.69 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.