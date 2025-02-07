Mineralys Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in Explore-CKD Phase 2 Trial for Hypertension Treatment: Expecting Q2 2025 Data

Mineralys Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing treatments for hypertension and related conditions, has successfully finished enrolling participants in the Explore-CKD Phase 2 trial. This trial aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of lorundrostat for managing hypertension in individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and albuminuria. The study includes subjects who have been receiving a stable treatment involving an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor (ACEi) or an angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) along with an SGLT2 inhibitor.

Get alerts:

David Rodman, MD, the Chief Medical Officer at Mineralys Therapeutics, expressed satisfaction with the completion of the enrollment process and expressed gratitude to all study participants, investigators, and staff involved. He highlighted the significance of the Explore-CKD trial, which widens the scope for patients with poorly controlled hypertension at high risk.

The Explore-CKD trial is designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, two-period, two-sequence crossover trial. The main objective is to assess the reduction in systolic blood pressure at week four, comparing lorundrostat with a placebo in the active treatment period. An additional exploratory goal is to evaluate changes in urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio during the active versus placebo treatment periods.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) affects over 10% of the global population and is prevalent among 15% of adults in the United States, largely contributed by diabetes and hypertension. Hypertension, marked by sustained high blood pressure, significantly increases the risk of heart diseases, heart attacks, and strokes. Unfortunately, less than half of hypertension patients achieve their blood pressure goals with existing medications.

Lorundrostat, the key compound under evaluation, is a highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor developed to address uncontrolled and resistant hypertension, CKD, and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). In clinical trials, it demonstrated a substantial reduction in blood pressure and has shown promising results. The compound aims to specifically target dysregulated aldosterone levels driving hypertension in a significant portion of hypertensive patients.

Mineralys Therapeutics, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania and founded by Catalys Pacific, specializes in developing treatments for conditions driven by dysregulated aldosterone, including hypertension, CKD, and OSA. The company remains committed to advancing the therapeutic options available for patients suffering from these conditions.

The firm anticipates releasing topline data from the Explore-CKD trial in the second quarter of 2025, aligning with its continued clinical developments and dedication to addressing critical medical needs in the field of hypertension management and related disorders.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Mineralys Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Recommended Stories