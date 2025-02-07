Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 66 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike
In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,565 shares of company stock worth $39,898,614. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CrowdStrike Price Performance
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $420.51 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $421.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.55, a PEG ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.12.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
