Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWM opened at $228.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

