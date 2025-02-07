Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.610-8.930 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.080-2.240 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.24. 276,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,393. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $121.51 and a twelve month high of $167.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Stories

