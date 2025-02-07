Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.13 and last traded at $90.37. Approximately 1,105,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,063,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average is $86.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.63%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Medtronic by 19.2% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Medtronic by 322.6% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 73,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

