MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.880-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $16.57. 1,958,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,936. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

