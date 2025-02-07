Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 235,647 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 175,304 shares.The stock last traded at $26.61 and had previously closed at $27.11.

Matthews International Trading Down 9.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $822.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Matthews International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -51.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Matthews International by 375.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 41,711 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 43,650 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Matthews International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 708,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after buying an additional 55,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

