Mather Group LLC. Has $334,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 614.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $244.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.20 and a 200-day moving average of $223.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $249.02. The firm has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.57.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Citigroup lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.27.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

